Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBERT "BOB" GAFFNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAFFNEY JAMES ROBERT "BOB"

GAFFNEY JAMES ROBERT "BOB" Age 76, passed away on March 21, 2020, at home in Mt. Lebanon with his family. He is survived by his wife, Liana (Vaira), with whom he enjoyed more than 52 years of marriage; children, Rachel (Andy) and Adam (Leigh-Anne); and Adam's children, Grayson, Dylan, and Ansleigh Gaffney. Born in Cumberland, Maryland, to James T. and Virginia L. (Wolford) Gaffney, he is also survived by his sister, Carol Ann Gaffney, who still lives in Cumberland. Those who knew him will remember his sense of humor and appreciation for life and loved ones. Bob joked about inventing fantastical stories of his accomplishments for his obituary ("astronaut who pioneered space travel"), but as his family and friends know, no exaggeration is necessary to describe him because he was truly an exceptional individual. He was a talented and humble athlete, reticent to be recognized for his achievements: he excelled at playing football (named to the All-Maryland team in his senior year of high school and then winning a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh), and he played golf like a pro (twice hitting holes-in-one, while managing to make those stylish golf outfits look both sporting and debonair). In his culinary wisdom, cheeseburgers were renamed "nature's most perfect food," and who could argue with that? Banking was his profession (achieving leadership honors in each organization), but his true talent at work and in life was nurturing people to be and do their best. He will be missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Please visit the online Book of Memories to share stories and messages, and donations in his memory may be made to your favorite charitable organization. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Classified Obituaries for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close