MARTIN JAMES ROBERT

Age 93, of Bethel Park, on Monday June 3, 2019. Husband of the late Cyrilla (Hillmann) Martin; father of Ann Marie (Nick) Dristas, Eileen (Joseph) Barron, and Theresa (Gregory) Bohonek; grandfather of Jim, Greg, Colleen, Joseph, Sean, Nick, Michael, Heather, and Bridget; great-grandfather of Brandon, Alyssa, Emma, Ashton, Brett, Isabella, Ethan, Nora, Cody, and Jack; brother of Mary Dick, John Martin, Richard Martin, Alice Warren, and the late Margaret Hurley and Kathleen Fearns. James was a US Navy WWII Veteran, retired Comptroller of Gulf Oil Corp., and a member of St. Anne's Church, where he was a lector and money counter. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATIONS & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.