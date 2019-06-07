Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ROBERT MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES ROBERT MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN JAMES ROBERT

Age 93, of Bethel Park, on Monday June 3, 2019. Husband of the late Cyrilla (Hillmann) Martin; father of Ann Marie (Nick) Dristas, Eileen (Joseph) Barron, and Theresa (Gregory) Bohonek; grandfather of Jim, Greg, Colleen, Joseph, Sean, Nick, Michael, Heather, and Bridget; great-grandfather of Brandon, Alyssa, Emma, Ashton, Brett, Isabella, Ethan, Nora, Cody, and Jack; brother of Mary Dick, John Martin, Richard Martin, Alice Warren, and the late Margaret Hurley and Kathleen Fearns. James was a US Navy WWII Veteran, retired Comptroller of Gulf Oil Corp., and a member of St. Anne's Church, where he was a lector and money counter. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATIONS & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now