GREENAWAY JAMES RONALD "RON"

Age 81, of Inverness, FL passed away on March 13, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. Ron was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Albert and Helen (Schneiderlochner) Greenaway on July 24, 1937. He proudly served his country as a member of the U S Air Force for six years. After his military service, he worked as a Rigger for J and L Steel in Pittsburgh, PA. On July 20, 1991, he married Charlotte (Novak) with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. Ron and Charlotte made Citrus County, FL their home 21 years ago after relocating from Lake Ariel, PA. A Catholic by faith, he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and going to flea markets. Ron also loved attending and performing in theatrical productions; in addition to his loving wife Charlotte, those left to mourn Ron's passing include his sons, Ronald (Bonnie) and Sean (Tracy) Greenaway, both of VA, Brian, Patrick (Amelia) and Ian (Barbara) Greenaway, all of PA; daughters, Colleen (Raymond) Williams and Kathleen Greenaway, both of PA; stepson, Michael (Nora) Infante, Jr. of CT; stepdaughter, Michele (Thomas) Howell, of FL; 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his brothers: Norman, Charles, Harold, Albert and Paul; and sisters: Margaret and Patricia. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Cremation care is under the directions of the CHAS E. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory, Inverness, FL.