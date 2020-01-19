|
|
PERRY JAMES RONALD
Age 78, of Turtle Creek, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away on January 16, 2020. Beloved brother of Virginia Lee (wife of the late John) Peters. Loving uncle of Timmy, Billy, Mary "Dee Dee", Gary and Cary Sanfilippo, Matt and Valerie Vroblick and Dan and Tom Peters. Great-uncle to Dakota, Hanna, Destiny, Abbigal and James Sanfilippo, Olivia Vroblick, and Stephanie Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia (Bobic) Perry; and siblings, Gloria, Roberta, and Robert. James honorably served in the US Army. Friends will be received Monday, January 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Parish. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020