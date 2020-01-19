Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colman Parish
Interment
Following Services
Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Resources
JAMES RONALD PERRY Obituary
PERRY JAMES RONALD

Age 78, of Turtle Creek, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away on January 16, 2020. Beloved brother of Virginia Lee (wife of the late John) Peters. Loving uncle of Timmy, Billy, Mary "Dee Dee", Gary and Cary Sanfilippo, Matt and Valerie Vroblick and Dan and Tom Peters. Great-uncle to Dakota, Hanna, Destiny, Abbigal and James Sanfilippo, Olivia Vroblick, and Stephanie Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia (Bobic) Perry; and siblings, Gloria, Roberta, and Robert. James honorably served in the US Army. Friends will be received Monday, January 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Parish. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
