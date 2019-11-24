Home

Age 92, of Baldwin, formerly of Whitehall and Allentown, Pittsburgh passed away peacefully at his home on November 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.  Beloved son of the late James T. Butler and Helen (Schricker) Butler, proceeded in death by his sister, Lois Claire, his brother, Harold (Patricia Emmerling); his first wife, Helen Rose (Militzer) Butler; second wife, Mary (Schroettinger) Butler; and his son, James Raymond Butler; cherished father of Kathleen (late James) Schmaderer, late James (Antoinette Paga), David (Debra Kruger), Gerald, Susan (Anthony) Eperthener, Barbara, Robert and Daniel (Michelle Muehlbauer); loving step-father to Karen (Dimitri) Chrus, John Schroettinger, Mark (Pat) Schroettinger and Chris (Diane) Schroettinger; survived by 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and his special friend, Dorothy (Dolly) Dilla Sherred and her family.  Jim graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1945 and was a member of the US Army Air Corps from 1945-1946.  He was the owner of Butler TV Repair in Allentown, Pittsburgh.  In addition, he was the past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and played on six softball leagues until he was 82½.  Jim was an active member of Saint Gabriels Church as a Eucharist Minister and choir member.  Jim will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5200 Greenridge Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
