Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GRAVENER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES S. GRAVENER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES S. GRAVENER Obituary
GRAVENER JAMES S.

Age 90, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty A. (Schaaf) Gravener; father of Glenn L. (Coletta) Gravener, Gary J. (Debra) Gravener, and the late Elaine Ann Gravener; grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of the late Robert and Eugene Gravener. Service and Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Jim had a love for cars and traveling. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.