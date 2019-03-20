|
GRAVENER JAMES S.
Age 90, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty A. (Schaaf) Gravener; father of Glenn L. (Coletta) Gravener, Gary J. (Debra) Gravener, and the late Elaine Ann Gravener; grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of the late Robert and Eugene Gravener. Service and Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Jim had a love for cars and traveling. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer Disease Research Center, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please offer condolences at:
