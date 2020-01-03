|
ST. JOHN, JR. JAMES
James "Jim" St. John, Jr, 69, of Murrysville, unexpectedly passed away after a short illness on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pamela L. (Albanesi) St. John; his son, Joshua James St. John, of Apex, NC; his daughter, Maura D. St. John and companion Thomas Lynn, of Murrysville; two grandchildren, Lucy and Joseph St. John; his sister, Patricia Kwiatkowski and husband, Theodore, of Moosic; his brother-in-law, Eugene Albanesi and wife, Lillian, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was born on January 18, 1950 in Scranton to the late James Sr. and Wilma (Hetsko) St. John. He attended Scranton Central High School, graduating in 1967. After high school, he attended Keystone Junior College and then The American University in Washington, DC and graduated in 1971 — the same year that he married Pamela, who he met at the age of 16 at her uncle's cottage. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, William Fenton. For over 40 years, he worked in hospital professional liability. He began his career at Pennsylvania Hospital Insurance Company (PHICO). He later went on to establish St. John Associates and spent the last part of his career as the Senior Liability Claim Manager at UPMC. He gained the respect of doctors, plaintiff attorneys, defense attorneys, and judges in the Pittsburgh area in this role. Jim enjoyed traveling the world with Pam (and her cousins), fishing and watching hockey with Josh, taking long road trips and going to concerts with Maura, eating wings and talking about vintage cars with Tom, and spending as much time as possible with Lucy and Joe, who knew him as Ampie. Jim made the world a better place through his kindness, his humor, and his unfaltering ability to see the good in people. While Jim will be deeply missed by those who loved him, his family and friends can be comforted in knowing that he lived fully and loved them back without judgment or expectation, whether you knew Jim for hours, weeks, years, or a lifetime, you simply felt lucky and happy — some of us beyond measure — to be his friend. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that people gather with their family and friends and raise a pint of beer toasting Jim, preferably while listening to Van Morrison, in his memory. www.bachafh.com