BARR JAMES T, JR.

Age 68, of Brandon, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy, surrounded by his family on March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Carilyn (Callara); loving father of Jacqueline (Ronan) Carroll, and Michael (Amie Owens); loving papa to Chloe Barr and Eoin Carroll; son of the late James and Joyce; brother of the late Francis; beloved brother to Mary Joyce, Kathleen (Bill Scanlon), Patricia Kulzer (Pete) and Maureen Valentine (Glenn); uncle and cousin to many and will be missed by all. Jim was the owner of Barr Marine and spent many years of his life shipping food to starving people throughout the world. His vast knowledge of world affairs and tales of his travels were fascinating. When not traveling throughout the world, his favorite pastime was being with his family. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this summer. The family asks that all donations be made in his memory to https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-Jim-barr