|
|
BARR, JR. JAMES T.
A Mass celebrating the life of Jim will be held on July 18, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Sts. Simon and Jude Church, Greentree Road, Scott Township. Originally from Pittsburgh, Jim lived in Brandon, Florida where he passed away on March 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Carilyn (Callera); father of Jacqueline (Ronan) Carroll, Michael (partner Amie Owens); loving papa to Chloe, Eoin and Sorcha. Son of the late James and Joyce (McQuaide); brother of the late Francis, Mare (partner Rich Ohl), Kate (Bill Scanlon), Patti (Pete Kulzer), and Maur (Glenn Valentine). Cousin, uncle and friend to many. A reception will follow with details provided at the church. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to https://www.crowdrise.com/o/rn/campaign/in-memory-of-Jim-barr.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019