Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES T. FARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES T. FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL JAMES T.

Age 71, of the South Side, passed away surrounded by his children on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved father of Lisa (Tim) Donovan, Colleen Mazreku and Jeffrey (Amber) Farrell; grandfather of Brendan, Connor, Dylan, Jamison, Rohrick and Ackllan; brother of the late Charles Farrell. Friends received Friday 4-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where blessing service will be held, Saturday 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -