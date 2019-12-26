|
|
FARRELL JAMES T.
Age 71, of the South Side, passed away surrounded by his children on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved father of Lisa (Tim) Donovan, Colleen Mazreku and Jeffrey (Amber) Farrell; grandfather of Brendan, Connor, Dylan, Jamison, Rohrick and Ackllan; brother of the late Charles Farrell. Friends received Friday 4-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where blessing service will be held, Saturday 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019