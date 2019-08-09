Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GOODALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES T. "GOOD" GOODALL Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES T. "GOOD" GOODALL Sr. Obituary
GOODALL, SR. JAMES T. "GOOD"

Age 78, of Plum Boro, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy C. Goodall; father of Jeffrey (Diane) and James (Lisa) Goodall; grandfather of Connor and James; brother of Joanne Jaroudi the late Judy Goodall and Jack Goodall; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now