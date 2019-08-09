|
GOODALL, SR. JAMES T. "GOOD"
Age 78, of Plum Boro, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy C. Goodall; father of Jeffrey (Diane) and James (Lisa) Goodall; grandfather of Connor and James; brother of Joanne Jaroudi the late Judy Goodall and Jack Goodall; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral will be held Monday 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019