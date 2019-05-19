LUBON JAMES T.

Age 95, passed away on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (Benner) Lubon; loving father of Janet (Alice) Lubon, Patricia (John) Sullivan, and James E. Lubon; grandfather of John (Julia) and Kevin Sullivan, Kiernan and Carly Lubon, and Logan (Joanna) MacDonald; great-grandfather of soon to be born John Isaac Sullivan; he was predeceased by seven siblings including his dear brother, Edward Lubon; he will also be greatly missed by his friend, Dale Checketts. Jim served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He owned Lubon-Carlton Dental Laboratory until he was 90. Friends received THURSDAY, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp, on Friday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.