WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
JAMES T. LUBON

JAMES T. LUBON Obituary
LUBON JAMES T.

Age 95, passed away on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (Benner) Lubon; loving father of Janet (Alice) Lubon, Patricia (John) Sullivan, and James E. Lubon; grandfather of John (Julia) and Kevin Sullivan, Kiernan and Carly Lubon, and Logan (Joanna) MacDonald; great-grandfather of soon to be born John Isaac Sullivan; he was predeceased by seven siblings including his dear brother, Edward Lubon; he will also be greatly missed by his friend, Dale Checketts. Jim served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He owned Lubon-Carlton Dental Laboratory until he was 90. Friends received THURSDAY, May 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp, on Friday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
