Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES T. MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES T. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN JAMES T.

Age 89, of Shaler Twp. on April 1, 2019. Husband of Louise Lorraine Jeffrey Martin; father of James T. Jr. (Susan), Robert Martin (Terry), Susan Wilson (Jim), and Michael Martin (Loretta); grandfather of Dustin (Sara), Brendan (Erika), Allison, Sarah, Courtney, Christopher (Brooke), Alexis, and David; great-grandfather of Olivia, Connor, Elizabeth, Rory, and Charli; son of the late Paul and Margaret Martin; brother of the late John and Paul Martin. Visitation Wed. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com 


EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now