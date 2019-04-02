Age 89, of Shaler Twp. on April 1, 2019. Husband of Louise Lorraine Jeffrey Martin; father of James T. Jr. (Susan), Robert Martin (Terry), Susan Wilson (Jim), and Michael Martin (Loretta); grandfather of Dustin (Sara), Brendan (Erika), Allison, Sarah, Courtney, Christopher (Brooke), Alexis, and David; great-grandfather of Olivia, Connor, Elizabeth, Rory, and Charli; son of the late Paul and Margaret Martin; brother of the late John and Paul Martin. Visitation Wed. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH