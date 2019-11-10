|
|
McNAMARA JAMES T.
Age 85, of Oakmont passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marlene McNamara. Father of Kevin J. McNamara. Father-in-law of Sheila McNamara. Dear Brother of Edith (Gerald) Sansosti, Loretta (the late Thomas) Body, Patricia (the late John) Houlihan, Jeannie (the late Jack) Price, and Michael McNamara. James was a former City of Pittsburgh Assistant Director of Public Works and Pittsburgh Water Department. Services and interment were private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019