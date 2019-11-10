Home

JAMES T. McNAMARA

JAMES T. McNAMARA Obituary
McNAMARA JAMES T.

Age 85, of Oakmont passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marlene McNamara. Father of Kevin J. McNamara. Father-in-law of Sheila McNamara. Dear Brother of Edith (Gerald) Sansosti, Loretta (the late Thomas) Body, Patricia (the late John) Houlihan, Jeannie (the late Jack) Price, and Michael McNamara. James was a former City of Pittsburgh Assistant Director of Public Works and Pittsburgh Water Department. Services and interment were private for the family.  Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
