SHEARER JAMES T.
Age 81, passed peacefully on December 9, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born in Latrobe, PA to the late James and Elizabeth Shearer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristine and his siblings, Diane (Bruce) Roett, Charles (Grace) Shearer, and Thomas (Cynthia) Shearer. Also surviving him are his children, Judith (Patrick) Luce, Kathleen Shearer, Michael (Joanna) Shearer, Jeffrey Lang, and Lauren Lang (fiance, Ben). He had four wonderful grandchildren, Michael and Austin Gdovic, Kayla DeRosa, and Lukas Shearer. James was employed by the former Signal Financial Corporation for 33 years where he rose from the position of Field Representative to Vice President and Personnel Director. He then acquired a position with Port Authority of Allegheny County as a Manager of Benefits Administration for 20 years. James will always be known for his hard work and attendance to his various duties. The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be prayers at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' name to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019