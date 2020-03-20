TREEMARCHI JAMES

Age 72, of Sheraden, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Marion) Treemarchi; son of the late Samuel and Ann (Compomizzi) Treemarchi; loving father of Beth Wachowiak (Robert) and Karen Gearhart (Dean); grandfather of Hailey and Emily Wachowiak, Luke, Leslie, and Lydia Gearhart; brother of Renie Minniti. Jim served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was activated in the 171st Air National Guard after 9/11. Private gathering Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 CHARTIERS AVE., SHERADEN, PITTSBURGH, 15204. Private funeral service and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Twp. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. We ask those who are at risk or who are ill to avoid coming to the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family through our online guest book at www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.