HALEY JAMES V.
James V. "Jim" Haley passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, at the age of 92, with his dearly loved wife of 50 years, Marcia, by his side. Jim was born on December 10, 1926, in Schroon Lake, NY. At age 16, he graduated from high school and entered the Naval V-12 Program at Cornell University. His family loved to hear the story of how he set off for college during WWII at a time of fuel shortages and gas rationing. He had to hitchhike and arrived in Ithaca in a truck carrying livestock. After completing the V-12 Program, Jim entered the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1949 as a Regimental Commander near the top of his class. Subsequently, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology on two occasions, obtaining Masters Degrees in Naval Engineering and Electronics and in Nuclear Engineering. Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy for almost 20 years, receiving The American Defense Medal, The WWII Victory Medal and The National Defense Medal. After attending the Navy Submarine School in New London, CT and qualifying in submarines, he served aboard submarines in the Pacific. He then worked directly for and reported daily to Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, considered the "Father of the Nuclear Navy". Jim headed Admiral Rickover's operations at the Electric Boat Facility in Groton, CT, working on construction, testing and upkeep of the early nuclear submarines, "Nautilus", "Skipjack" and others. Following his Navy career, Jim joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh and became Engineering Manager for Westinghouse's worldwide nuclear fuel business. From 1974 to 1978 he was General Manager for Wyoming Mineral Corporation, a Westinghouse subsidiary in Denver, CO. Returning to Pittsburgh in 1978, he and his wife Marcia made their home in Edgewood. Jim retired from Westinghouse in 1990, but became restless with retirement and soon was working full time as Operations Manager at DRV Incorporated. Upon retiring from DRV in 2006, Jim devoted his life to his family, his friends, and his ever-growing group of grandchildren, to whom his was known as "Jimpa". His quick wit, keen intellect and love of a corny joke endeared him to family and friends alike. He was the go-to technical guru for family and friends, doing income taxes, family calendars and the local neighborhood directory. Jim is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Mike, Mark (Marjorie), Meg and Neil (Jennifer); his adored grandchildren, Michael, James, (Joanna), Justin, Ava, Anastasia, Annika, Max, Xavier and Jameson; two great-grandchildren, James and Ellis; his sister, Rae (the late Ed) Heim; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Shirley Buckbee; as well as a large and loving community of extended family, friends and neighbors. A memorial service for Mr. Haley will be held Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood, 120 East Swissvale Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Friends will be received at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to Wilkinsburg Community Ministry, C.C Mellor Library, Edgewood, or a . Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.