Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PELLEGRINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES V. PELLEGRINO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES V. PELLEGRINO Jr. Obituary
PELLEGRINO, JR. JAMES V.

Age 81, of Plum Borough, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.  Beloved husband of Barbara J. Pellegrino.  Loving stepfather of Mike and Heather Sella, Todd Sella, and Samantha Sella.  Grandfather of McKenzie, Haley, Jake and Britt.  Brother of Josephine (Henry) McKay and Francis (late Pat) Pellegrino.  Also survived by nieces and nephews. Jim was a renowned failure analysis expert with over 60 years experience. Jim's work was his passion and he was well-respected by his peers.  As he always said he would do, Jim worked up to the end continuing to do what he loved.  Friends received on Thursday, December 19th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  A blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now