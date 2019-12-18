|
PELLEGRINO, JR. JAMES V.
Age 81, of Plum Borough, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Pellegrino. Loving stepfather of Mike and Heather Sella, Todd Sella, and Samantha Sella. Grandfather of McKenzie, Haley, Jake and Britt. Brother of Josephine (Henry) McKay and Francis (late Pat) Pellegrino. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Jim was a renowned failure analysis expert with over 60 years experience. Jim's work was his passion and he was well-respected by his peers. As he always said he would do, Jim worked up to the end continuing to do what he loved. Friends received on Thursday, December 19th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019