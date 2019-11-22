Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Unexpectedly, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, James V. "Jamie" Torcasi III, age 32, of Ingram. Beloved son of Colleen and James V. Torcasi Jr.; loving brother of Geno, Cory (Michelle) and Cara Torcasi; dear uncle of Uriiah; and close cousin of Shane Torcasi, Guy and Nick Lupi and the late Ashley Torcasi. Also loving aunts, uncles and extended family. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
