VanLANDINGHAM JAMES "HUTCHIE"
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Harriet C. VanLandingham; loving father of James S., Alisha and Michelle VanLandingham and the late Betti Ann Strom; brother of the late Elizabeth McCaffrey, Dorothy Carpenter, Vera Faccenda and William VanLandingham; Zady of Jessie Lynn Beck, Joshua William VanLandingham and Molly VanLandingham. Hutchie worked for the Sun-Tele, Pittsburgh Press and Post-Gazette as a truck driver for 56 years. He also worked at Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium, PNC Park, and Heinz Field as a ticket seller. A devoted family man, Hutchie was selfless, strong, caring and would do anything for anybody. He was a member of the United Commercial Travelers helping with the Special Olympics for over 50 years. For service day and time please call RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 412-621-8282. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019