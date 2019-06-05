BANEY, JR. JAMES VINCENT

On Monday, June 3, 2019, age 94, of Churchill and Naples, FL. Loving father of the late James Vincent Baney, III, Carolyn MacDonald (George), Mary Lou Saunders, Nancy Richardson (Dennis), Thomas Baney (Angel) and Edward Baney; proud grandfather of Michael VanDerWeele, Julie Futules, Diana and George MacDonald and Gianna Baney; great-grandfather of Lily, Hailey, Claire and Luke; brother of William Baney and Joan Cattie. Jim was fortunate enough to marry three wonderful women, his first love, Ruth Ann Young Baney, Marilyn McShane Baney, and currently, to Janet Schneider. He grew up in Point Breeze with five siblings and attended Central Catholic High School, Carnegie Tech, and Duquesne University. Jim was a pioneer in the HVAC industry in Western PA and West Virginia, where he contributed to the success of many HVAC and business professionals for over 50 years while working and leading at Standard Air & Lite. He was a devout member of St. John Fisher Church, served as president of the University Club, and was a passionate golfing member at Alcoma Golf Club and Oakmont Country Club. Jim's life revolved around his family in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and South Jersey, where many Baney Open reunion celebrations occurred. A kind, elegant man, whose equanimity, joy, and wit will be greatly missed. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Thursday ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to a .