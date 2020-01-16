Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
Resources
JAMES W. BRINK


1938 - 2020
JAMES W. BRINK Obituary
BRINK JAMES W.

Of West View, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born January 25, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Earl M. and Eleanora (Muth) Brink; husband of the late Mary T. Brink; loving father of James D. Brink, Diane M. Brink, Douglas R. Brink (Betsy) and the late Jeffrey D. Brink (surviving spouse, Katie); proud grandfather of Lauren, Maggie, Zachary, Brittany and Logan; brother of Earl J. Brink (Rita) and David M. Brink (Rita). Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, Saturday 11 a.m. Jim was a retired supervisor for US Steel Corporation and was a proud owner of the Highland Bar in West View where he will be sadly missed by his family and friends

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
