|
|
BRINK JAMES W.
Of West View, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born January 25, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late Earl M. and Eleanora (Muth) Brink; husband of the late Mary T. Brink; loving father of James D. Brink, Diane M. Brink, Douglas R. Brink (Betsy) and the late Jeffrey D. Brink (surviving spouse, Katie); proud grandfather of Lauren, Maggie, Zachary, Brittany and Logan; brother of Earl J. Brink (Rita) and David M. Brink (Rita). Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, Saturday 11 a.m. Jim was a retired supervisor for US Steel Corporation and was a proud owner of the Highland Bar in West View where he will be sadly missed by his family and friends
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020