JAMES W. CARROLL III Obituary
CARROLL, III JAMES W.

Age 45, of Plum, tragically on October 2, 2019. Loving son of Sharon M. Pascarella and the late Michael V. Pascarella, Jr. and James W. Carroll, Jr.; beloved husband of Jennifer (Stokes) Carroll; devoted father of Austin, Ryland, and Jase; brother of Jason M. Carroll, James C. Yeager, and Michael V. Pascarella, III, and also survived by extended family. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Holiday Park U.M.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Freedom Recovery Center, 1061 Main St. #21, Irwin, PA 15642. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
