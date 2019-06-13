|
EGAN JAMES W.
Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 89. Husband of the late Barbara (Peretin) Egan; father of William Egan and Thomas Egan; stepfather of Dr. Donna Iannone and Michael Iannone; grandfather of Laura Egan, James Egan, Olivia Iannone and Katie Iannone. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019