JAMES W. GUMP (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES W. GUMP.
Service Information
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
15227
(412)-881-4100
Obituary
Send Flowers

GUMP JAMES W.

Age 94, died peacefully at his residence on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret V. Gump; loving father of James and Douglas Gump; and grandfather of Bradley Merkl-Gump. Originally from New Freeport, PA, he grew up in Waynesburg, PA. James was a World War II Army veteran in Europe. He was a graduate of Carnegie Tech with a Master's in music education, and became the longtime instrumental music teacher and band director in the Baldwin-Whitehall school district, including director of the marching band. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Peters Episcopal in Brentwood, a longtime member of Masonic Lodge 45, and served in the Syria Shrine concert and marching bands. Entombment will be private and a memorial service in his honor will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.