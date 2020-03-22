GUMP JAMES W.

Age 94, died peacefully at his residence on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret V. Gump; loving father of James and Douglas Gump; and grandfather of Bradley Merkl-Gump. Originally from New Freeport, PA, he grew up in Waynesburg, PA. James was a World War II Army veteran in Europe. He was a graduate of Carnegie Tech with a Master's in music education, and became the longtime instrumental music teacher and band director in the Baldwin-Whitehall school district, including director of the marching band. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Peters Episcopal in Brentwood, a longtime member of Masonic Lodge 45, and served in the Syria Shrine concert and marching bands. Entombment will be private and a memorial service in his honor will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.