|
|
HARPER JAMES W.
Age 60, of Cranberry Township, PA, passed away the evening of November 22, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, PA. Jim was born in Billings, MT, on October 4, 1959, son of John Harper and Bernadine Cox. He married the former Yolanda Mezza on September 29, 1990. She survives. Jim was a Graduate of W.T. Woodson High School, in Fairfax, VA, and was employed as an Electronic Technician/Service Manager. Jim enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, playing cards and was a sports enthusiast. Most important to Jim was his family. He was a loving and wonderful husband and father. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Laura Harper of Cranberry Township, PA; his son, John Harper of Houston, TX; his mother, Bernadine Cox of Brownsville, PA; two brothers, Robin Harris of Alexandria, VA and Cary Harris of Newport News, VA. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Township, PA, at 10:00 a.m. on December 2, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019