HUNDERUP DR. JAMES W.
Dr. James (Jim) W. Hunderup, MD, died on December 18th surrounded by friends and family after succumbing to injuries suffered in a tragic accident. Jim's final act was to donate his organs adding to the countless lives he saved over the course of his life. A celebration of life will be held in Galveston at a to-be-determined location and date. Jim was born in Rochester NY on April 28, 1968. Growing up in Webster, he was active in swimming and music and was a member of the prestigious Rochester Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. After graduating from Webster High School, Jim attended Virginia Tech where he received his master's degree in engineering. While at Tech he joined the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad, of which he is a lifetime member, and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad saving lives and making life-long friends. It was through these organizations that he decided that his life would be better spent helping others and teaching those that would follow in his footsteps, so he headed to Eastern Virginia Medical School graduating in 1999 and completing his residency in Emergency Medicine at University of Pittsburgh. He headed to UTMB in 2004 where for the last 15 years has served as an Emergency Room Physician and attending physician training the next generation of doctors. Jim is survived by his husband, John Timothy Branstetter; his parents, Lynn and Allan Hunderup; his brother, Peter; sister-in-law, Shanna; niece, Sarah; and nephew, Matthew along with numerous cool cousins. Jim's love of music was well known and connected him to so many people throughout his life. Along with his husband John Timothy, they created and operate Sound Bar, the island's premier karaoke bar. In his life he has touched countless people from all walks of life. He was brilliant, kind, quick-witted, a good friend to many and will be sorely missed. For the past twenty-five years he, along with Dr. Anita Maybach, have run a scholarship fund that they founded and operate which each year awards a scholarship to a deserving member of the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, The Jim Hunderup Memorial GoFundMe campaign has been set up to accept donations to this worthy cause so was so near and dear to Jim's heart.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020