JOHNSTON JAMES W. "GUS"
Of Library, at home, on Monday, December 16, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Dorothy "Dot" (Cregut) Johnston; loving father of Deborah Johnston (Gigi Gleason) and Randy Johnston; grandfather of Melissa and the late Justin Johnston; great-grandfather of Mariah and Leah. Gus was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a life member of the Post #6664 of Library and a member of the American Legion Post #902 of Houston. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd, Library, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019