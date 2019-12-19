Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
JAMES W. "GUS" JOHNSTON

Of Library, at home, on Monday, December 16, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Dorothy "Dot" (Cregut) Johnston; loving father of Deborah Johnston (Gigi Gleason) and Randy Johnston; grandfather of Melissa and the late Justin Johnston; great-grandfather of Mariah and Leah. Gus was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a life member of the Post #6664 of Library and a member of the American Legion Post #902 of Houston. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd, Library, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
