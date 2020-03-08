LEE COL. JAMES W.

Col. James W. Lee passed away on February 27, 2020 in Kingsland, Texas. He was 89 years old. He was the son of Dennis John Lee and Mary Elizabeth Walsh Lee of Pittsburgh, PA. Col. Lee started his distinguished 39 year Air Force career at 17, after attending Officers Training School in Enid Oklahoma. His assignments included tours at Westover AFB, Mass., Dover AFB,De., Hickman AFB, Hawaii, where he served as an aircraft commander for the Military Air Transport Service (forerunner of the Military Airlift Command.) He was stationed at James Connelly AFB, Waco, TX in 1963, where he met and married his beloved wife of 56 years Betty Jeanne Thompson Lee. He also served at Randolph AFB TX, and did a tour in Vietnam. Col. Lee was a pilot in the Strategic Air Command at Minot AFB for seven years after which he was with the 15th Air Division at March AFB. Col. Lee was the base commander of the 43rd Combat Support Group at Andersen AFB, Guam and retired at Carswell AFB, Ft Worth TX. After retirement Col. Lee worked at the American Airlines Flight Training Academy for 12 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jeanne Lee and his daughter, Jennifer Ann Lee. James was the first in line of six siblings. He is survived by brothers, Richard Lee of Cali Columbia, Laurence Lee of Bel Air Md., Marion Lee Levandowski of Lancaster, PA. His brother, William J. Lee of Richmond, VA and his brother, Richard Patrick Lee of Pittsburgh, PA preceded him in death. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project. Funeral arrangements made under the direction of WALDROPE-HATFIELD-HAWTHORNE FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Kingsland, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to:

[email protected]