OBRINGER JAMES W.

Age 87, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born June 21, 1932 in Wilmerding, a son of the late Walter and Agnes Marflak Obringer. Mr. Obringer was retired as a design draftsman with the former Mesta Machine in Pittsburgh and as a bus driver for Peters Township School District. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville, the Pittsburgh South Hills Keystone Chorus, Washington Festival Chorale and was an original founder of the Thomas Youth League. Surviving are his wife, Lois Woistman Obringer, two sons, Michael Obringer of Eighty Four and Leonard Obringer (Terri) of Carnegie; two daughters, Karen Mathianas (Shawn) of Beaver and Christine Ambler (David) of Wharton ,NJ; two brothers, Regis Obringer of Pittsburgh and William Obringer of Hernado, FL; five grandchildren, Joshua (Donn), Ashley, Adam, Ashleigh and Ben; one great-grandson, Jayme; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville, with Reverend Richard J. Tusky as celebrant. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Patient Services, Inc., P.O. Box 5930, Midlothian, VA 23112.