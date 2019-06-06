Home

JAMES W. THOMPSON

JAMES W. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON JAMES W.

Age 72, of Brentwood formerly of West Mifflin, died Friday, May 31, 2019. He is the son of the late Adam and Catherine (McWilliams) Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Thompson; brother, A. Russell (Nancy) Thompson; nephews, Sean (Kris) Thompson and Brian (Adrienne) Thompson; and four great-nephews, Adam, Alexander, Maxwell, and Gavin. James was a member of the St. Andrew's Society of Pittsburgh. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park on Saturday, June 29th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , , and St. Jude.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
