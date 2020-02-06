|
|
WILDER JAMES
Age 88, quietly on January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Margie" Wilder; father of Lamont, James, Jr., Marc C., Duane Wilder, Teresa Wilder-Wilkes, a precious baby boy who is in Heaven, and the late Tracia Wilder; brother of Rosemarie Wilder, Irma Warden, Darlene Dempster, and Carolyn Wilder; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, February 7, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at Greater Works, 301 College Park Drive, Monroeville 15146 (family will receive guests from 10-11 a.m.) Burial Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020