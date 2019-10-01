Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MULVIHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WILLIAM MULVIHILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES WILLIAM MULVIHILL Obituary
MULVIHILL JAMES WILLIAM

Age 83, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane Olivo; father of Kevin (Jolene) Mulvihill, Eric (Jamie) Mulvihill and the late Curtis Mulvihill; grandfather of Aidan and Erica Mulvihill; brother of the late John (survived by Rosemary) Mulvihill and Stephen (survived by Kathy) Mulvihill; brother-in-law of Claudia (Robert) Mosco. Friends received Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now