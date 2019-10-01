|
MULVIHILL JAMES WILLIAM
Age 83, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane Olivo; father of Kevin (Jolene) Mulvihill, Eric (Jamie) Mulvihill and the late Curtis Mulvihill; grandfather of Aidan and Erica Mulvihill; brother of the late John (survived by Rosemary) Mulvihill and Stephen (survived by Kathy) Mulvihill; brother-in-law of Claudia (Robert) Mosco. Friends received Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday 2-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019