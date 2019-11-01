|
YOEST JAMES
On October 30. 2019 Jim died peacefully at home after a brief time living with Pancreatic cancer. Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Germaine; daughter, Julia and Jason Oplinger, daughter, Rachael and Chad DeMeio and his grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Anthony and Alyssa. Jim joins his dad, Willliam; mom, Ruth; and brother, Mike in eternal life. In addition to loving his family Jim loved life, nature, hunting, golf and all activities with his family. Friends will be received at the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. from Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Rd., Butler, PA. Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Jim requests contributions to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 First St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019