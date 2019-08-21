|
ZANGRILLI JAMES
James Zangrilli (Jim), Resident of Venice, Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 85. Jim was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, attended Penn State University, and proudly served in the armed services during the Korean War. All that met him quickly realized he had a great sense of humor. His passion was watching his grandchildren participate in sports and school functions. While in Florida, you could find him attending Pirate spring training or taking in Venice High School football and baseball games. He also got great enjoyment spending time on the beaches of Cape May and Venice. Although he moved some 1100 miles from Pittsburgh, his heart never left as he bled "black and gold." Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Georgene; his children, Ralph Zangrilli (Kim), Jeff Zangrilli (Ines), Jeanine Robinson (Ron), and Debra Romanelli (Joe). Jim will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Tony, Stephanie, Lea, Mario, Lukas; three great-grandchildren, Max, Lilly, Mila; nephew Michael (Lyon); and niece, Jennifer Weisman. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Ethel; sister, Nancy Lyon (Bob); grandsons, Aiden and Vincenzo; and close cousin, Don Anderegg. In lieu of a service, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to CHILDRENS HOSPTIAL of Pittsburgh in memory of Aiden Zangrilli and Vincenzo Romanelli.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019