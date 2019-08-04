Home

Age 64, a longtime resident of North Hills, died unexpectedly at home on August 2, 2019, at her home in Ross. Jamie is survived by her beloved husband, John Covelli; son, Bryant Covelli; daughter, Julia Covelli; daughter-in-law, Jaci Covelli; grandsons, Henry and Sullivan Covelli; her mother, Elsie (Koenig) Stewart; sister, Patty Porritt; and brother, Michael Lieb. She was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Lieb; and brother, David Lieb. Jamie received a bachelor's degree in special education from Penn State and had a long rewarding career working with adults with special needs and teaching young preschool age children. She always went above and beyond what was required and delighted in seeing the minds of her students develop at the St. Paul's Preschool for the past 20 years There will be a reception for friends and family from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to several of Jamie's favorite charities: St. Paul's United Methodist Preschool at 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA, 15101 OR North Hills Community Outreach at 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 OR St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN  38105-3678.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
