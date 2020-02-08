|
|
MARTINAC JAMIE LOU (DEVITA)
Age 61, of the North Side, formerly of West Deer, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert P. Martinac; mother of Michael M. Martinac; daughter of Pauline M. and the late James A. DeVita; sister of Kathy DeVita and Sandra (Rich) Galie. Friends received 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church Monday 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020