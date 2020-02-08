Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JAMIE LOU (DEVITA) MARTINAC

JAMIE LOU (DEVITA) MARTINAC Obituary
MARTINAC JAMIE LOU (DEVITA)

Age 61, of the North Side, formerly of West Deer, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert P. Martinac; mother of Michael M. Martinac; daughter of Pauline M. and the late James A. DeVita; sister of Kathy DeVita and Sandra (Rich) Galie. Friends received 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church Monday 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
