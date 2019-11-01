Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
A Blessing Service
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA
JAMIE LYNN MILLER

JAMIE LYNN MILLER Obituary
MILLER JAMIE LYNN

Age 57, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Baldwin Boro, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2019. Jamie is survived by her beloved husband, John T. Miller; children, Lindsay Anderson, J.D. (Elaina) Miller, and Lacey (Jeremy) Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Hope, Landin, Scarlet, and Wyatt; siblings, Thomas (Barb), Jr., Jeffrey (Pam), Michael, Douglas (Denise), and Dennis (Tammy) Higgins; sister-in-law, Vicki (Don) Gudenburr; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas, Sr. and Lois Higgins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
