|
|
MILLER JAMIE LYNN
Age 57, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Baldwin Boro, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2019. Jamie is survived by her beloved husband, John T. Miller; children, Lindsay Anderson, J.D. (Elaina) Miller, and Lacey (Jeremy) Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Hope, Landin, Scarlet, and Wyatt; siblings, Thomas (Barb), Jr., Jeffrey (Pam), Michael, Douglas (Denise), and Dennis (Tammy) Higgins; sister-in-law, Vicki (Don) Gudenburr; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas, Sr. and Lois Higgins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019