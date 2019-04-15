Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Age 42, peacefully went home to Jesus on Friday, April 12, 2019 of Overbrook. Daughter of David and Katherine (Hill) Yura; sister of Shannon (Eddie Sr.) Harding; girlfriend of 17 years to Emily Baumgardner; aunt of Kierstianna, Yasmine, Eddie Jr. and Elijah; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many cherished friends. We Love You Most. Visitations Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Grandview Church of God, 1901 Fallowfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
