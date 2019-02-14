Home

Jamie Steven Markowitz (August 26, 1954 - February 9, 2019) Preceded in death by his loving wife Jane DelFavero; and his parents Merle and Eileen (Cohn) Markowitz; brother of Connie (Markowitz) Ivill (Robert); Diane (Markowitz) Camus (Donald) and Richard Markowitz; uncle to Samantha Ivill, Danielle Martin and Douglas Camus; and great niece Sophie Amber Martin. He loved his company, LTG&A, magic, ham radio, shooting sports, and his many beloved pets. He and his wife will be buried in Pittsburgh, alongside his parents. Donations can be made to any no-kill animal shelter in their memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
