Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
JAN ARLENE KELLER


JAN ARLENE KELLER


1952 - 2019
JAN ARLENE KELLER Obituary
KELLER JAN ARLENE

Age 66, of Hampton Twp., formerly Penn Hills; passed away on February 5, 2019; Born February 16, 1952. Preceded in death by her beloved parents Arthur and Helen Keller; loving sister of Helen (Ron) D'Antonio, Bobbie (Wally) Sisco, Karen (Joe) Urban, and Denise (Sandy) Hummel; loving aunt of Christian and Damon Sisco, Craig and Danielle D'Antonio, Joey, Justin and Lauren Urban; great-aunt of Sophia, Gregory, Jillian, Roman, Mason, Landon and Sylvie. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Friday, 10 a.m. The family wants to thank Micah and all the staff at McCully House for the love and care they gave Jan, and the hospice nurses from AHN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Special Olympics.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
