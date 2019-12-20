|
MELLOR JAN B.
Suddenly, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, age 66, of Mars. Daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy Purvis Barton. Wife of Walter J. "Wally" Mellor; mother of Lindsay Wall (Damian) and Brad Mellor; grandmother of Hudson, Darvin and Hadley Wall; sister of Susan D. Salter (John) and the late Darvin H. Barton; sister-in-law of Margie Barton; and many nieces and nephews. Jan had been an interior decorator with Paracca Interiors and a bookkeeper for her husband at Mars Auto Electric. She was a Judge of Election for Mars Boro and a member of Dutilh United Methodist Church. Friends received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA. Please meet at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mars Home for Youth, 521 Rt. 228, Mars, PA 16046 or to the Mars Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019