Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mars United Presbyterian Church
232 Crowe Ave.
Mars, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAN MELLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAN B. MELLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAN B. MELLOR Obituary
MELLOR JAN B.

Suddenly, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, age 66, of Mars.  Daughter of the late Harry W. and Dorothy Purvis Barton.  Wife of Walter J. "Wally" Mellor; mother of Lindsay Wall (Damian) and Brad Mellor; grandmother of Hudson, Darvin and Hadley Wall; sister of Susan D. Salter (John) and the late Darvin H. Barton;  sister-in-law of Margie Barton; and many nieces and nephews.  Jan had been an interior decorator with Paracca Interiors and a bookkeeper for her husband at Mars Auto Electric. She was a Judge of Election for Mars Boro and a member of Dutilh United Methodist Church. Friends received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA. Please meet at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mars Home for Youth, 521 Rt. 228, Mars, PA  16046 or to the Mars Public Library, P.O. Box 415, Mars, PA 16046. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -