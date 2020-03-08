ZANDHUIS JAN

Of Lexington, MA formerly of Galena, MD and Pittsburgh, PA, passed away March 5, 2020. Former husband of Johanna Roszner. Father of Angelique Z. Swingle and her husband, Mark of Lexington, MA, Paul H. Zandhuis and his wife, Ann of South Park, PA, Erik W. Zandhuis of San Ramon, CA, and Hans B. Zandhuis and his wife, Terri of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, James, Madeline, Andrew, William, Suzie, Stefan, and Erik, and three nieces and one nephew. Mr. Zandhuis was from the Netherlands, he graduated from The Kamerlingh Onnes University in Leyden, Netherlands in 1959. He majored in Physics, Chemistry and Scientific Glassblowing for Research. He was part of the student Band in the University of Leyden and played the saxophone, and met his bride and got married to Johanna Helvensteyn after graduation in October 1959. He immigrated to the United States in November 1959 to take a position at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, PA. Jan conducted in Research at Pittsburgh PPG and other glass corporations around Pittsburgh. He co-developed the first Artistic Glassblowing department at University Art Department at CMU. While at CMU, Mr. Zandhuis took part in three episodes of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood where he demonstrated how to blow glass. He took an active part in the Pittsburgh University Oratory Ecumenical movement. He also was a Member of the Pittsburgh Mendelson Choir. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at Lbda.org. A private service will be held by the immediate family members.