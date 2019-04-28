Home

Age 85, longtime resident of Robinson Township, passed away comfortably on March 30 in San Mateo, California, surrounded by family and caregivers. Wife to the late Lawrence Bubenheim; mother to Dr. David Bubenheim (wife Debra Reiss-Bubenheim) of El Granada, CA; grandmother to Benjamin Bubenheim (wife Regena Bubenheim) of San Francisco, CA and Stephen Bubenheim, currently serving in the Peace Corps in Thailand. After growing up in McKees Rocks, Jane married and lived in Robinson Township, working at Ohio Valley General Hospital. Following retirement, she was dedicated to helping friends and family and spending time with family and grandchildren in California where she remained for several years with diminishing health. Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's research organizations would be appreciated.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
