DePOPPE JANE A.

Jane, 74, of Coraopolis, PA, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in the West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 4, 1944, in McKeesport, PA, a daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine Costanzo Betters. Mrs. DePoppe had previously worked for a temp agency in various clerical positions and was most recently a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping online and talking with neighbors. Surviving are her loving husband, Wendell DePoppe; sons, William L. (Faith) DePoppe of Rochester, PA and James L. DePoppe of Toano, VA; granddaughter, Kassandra DePoppe. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (John) Knezovich of McKeesport; and her brother, Michael Betters of Elizabeth Twp. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dominic and David Betters. Friends will be received Thursday 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800), where a service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.