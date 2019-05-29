Home

JANE A. DePOPPE

Jane, 74, of Coraopolis, PA, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in the West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 4, 1944, in McKeesport, PA, a daughter of the late Dominic and Josephine Costanzo Betters. Mrs. DePoppe had previously worked for a temp agency in various clerical positions and was most recently a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping online and talking with neighbors. Surviving are her loving husband, Wendell DePoppe; sons, William L. (Faith) DePoppe of Rochester, PA and James L. DePoppe of Toano, VA; granddaughter, Kassandra DePoppe. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (John) Knezovich of McKeesport; and her brother, Michael Betters of Elizabeth Twp. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dominic and David Betters. Friends will be received Thursday 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800), where a service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
