KRENITSKY JANE ANN (KUSTRA)

Of Monroeville, died peacefully on Friday February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Andrew for 67 years; loving mother of Robert, Sr. (Lise), David and Janey (Robert); dear grandmother of Robert, Jr., Lisa (Michael), Andrew, Janelle and Adam; sister of her late sisters Olga, Bertha, Esther, Nell and her late brother, Henry. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Jane was a past member of the Rosedale Ladies Assoc., Oakmont Elks Club, ladies card clubs and past President of Beaver Lakes Condominium Homeowners Association. Jane was an avid golfer and bowler. She especially enjoyed golfing with her husband in Willowbrook CC's couples league. She was a sought after lecturer and coach with Weight Watchers International and took great pride in helping people accomplish their goals. Jane was a marvelous cook, possessed a wonderful sense of humor and always had a special way of making family and friends feel welcome and comfortable in her home. Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Blessing service following visitation at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

