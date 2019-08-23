Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Penn Forest Natural Burial Park
227 Kansas St
Verona, PA
View Map
JANE B. CONRAD

JANE B. CONRAD Obituary
CONRAD JANE B.

Age 31, of Pittsburgh, lost her battle with addiction on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Thomas Conrad and Jo (Sarp) Conrad; loving mother of Gregory H. Taylor, Jr.; dear sister of Anne M. Conrad; granddaughter of Patricia Sarp; stepsister of Madeleine Kaniuk and Charles Lang. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins, and a big beautiful family. She was a wonderful mother to Gregory, Jr. Friends and relatives are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, 227 Kansas St., Verona, PA 15147. Memorial contributions may be made to Jo Conrad for Greg, Jr.'s future educational needs. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
