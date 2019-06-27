BARCLAY JANE

Sadly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Jane Barclay of Glenshaw/Rankin, PA, lost her battle with Uterine Cancer. She was born to Anka and Whitey Barclay of Rankin, PA. She was the awesome, loving mom of Marty (Gladys) Matelan, Michelle (Joe) Lagnese, and Nick (Jen) Matelan; super proud Grandma Jane to Jeremy, Emily, Nicholas, Jacob, Joey, Anna, and Emma; best sister and cousin to Ruthanne Barclay and Betty (Jack) Steele. Her unmatchable kindness, fairness, and compassion was also shared with a vast group of nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors, co-workers, and friends, with Eileen Zottola being the best of them all. Jane was retired from the Hampton Twp. School District. She loved cheeseburgers, potato chips, the beach, Judge Judy, Captain Morgan, The Ellen Show, Frosted Flakes, taking care of her family, dog sitting, and giving the gift of "Anna Bear". We will miss her with all of our hearts, but we are all better people for knowing her. She taught us strength, patience, and humor as she fought this terrible battle. We would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Richard Bruehlman for taking care of her medical needs for decades, the GYN/ONC team at Hillman CC at Passavent Hospital, and all of those who cared for her while she fought within the walls of Passavent Hospital. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA on Friday, June 28, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held following Visitation hours, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Father David Urban Officiating. In accordance to her wishes, please do not send flowers. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com