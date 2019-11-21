Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
JANE C. (HOWE) GENTILE Obituary
GENTILE JANE C. (HOWE)

After a courageous battle Jane, age 69 of Oakland and Greenfield; beloved wife of 47 years to Edward M.; loving mother of Amy (Douglas) Hyrb and Robert. Mumsie to John Patrick, Kelly and Brady Hyrb; grandma to furry grandson, Mr. Toby; sister of Robert (Barb) Howe of Champion PA; daughter of the late Virginia (Loughran) and Robert C. Howe; aunt of several nieces and nephews; special cousin of Jeanne Ashley of Naples, FL. Jane worked as a RN in women's healthcare for 42 years at Magee Hospital and Gentile-Lupinetti Associates and UPP Uro-Gyne. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland) FRIDAY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Jane's favorite saying "When Irish eyes are smiling they steal your heart away" Visit Jane's memorial page at ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
